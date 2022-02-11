ModernGhana logo
Enough of the borrowing; it’s time to fund ourselves – Finance Minister

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that Ghana has reached a point where it must go beyond borrowing to embark on developmental projects.

Speaking at the third edition of the government’s townhall meeting on Thursday, February 10, 2022, the Minister said Ghanaians should help the government to internally generate enough funds by embracing the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

“We cannot resort to borrowing every day to construct our roads. How much can we borrow to construct our roads in a year? We can’t even borrow up to two billion dollars to construct our roads. That is why it is important that when we’re discussing the issue of E-Levy, we should discuss it dispassionately. We shouldn’t put emotions in the discussion of E-Levy,” Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta said at the townhall meeting.

The Finance Minister continued, “The sovereignty of the people in making sure that we live well as a confident people and people who earn their way is paramount as we think through this whole issue of our philosophy of how to fund ourselves so that we don’t become dependent on outsiders including, particularly the IMF.

“So, that’s the challenge and that’s the plea that we bring here to let you know that look, we’re a country of manifest destiny for greatness and we should in whatever way we can, reclaim that role and that in our mind is through this new tax handle of E-Levy.”

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta in November 2021 announced plans by the government to implement the E-Levy to generate more funds internally.

Government plans to charge a 1.75% tax on all financial transactions done electronically that exceed GHS100 per day.

Unfortunately, the levy is yet to be approved by Parliament with the Minority continuously demanding its complete scrapping.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

