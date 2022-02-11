Driving test to be taken in local dialects by May —DVLA

11.02.2022 LISTEN

Director for Driver Training Testing and Licensing at the DVLA, Kafui Semevo has stated that, the theoretical driving test would now be taken in indigenous Ghanaian languages by May 2022.

Speaking to Joy News, he stated that the move is to ensure that, people understand that questions in their own dialect without an interpreter coming in to explain.

He noted that the new test system will allow prospective drivers to take the test in languages they understand in order to to test their knowledge aimed at curbing road accidents in the country.

According to him, the driving test system has undergone several reviews since 2011 with the question paper sheet being computerized now; however the challenge of misunderstanding as a result of language barrier has always been a problem.

“If you look back beyond 2011, you will realize that at that time the test was paper based, a question paper is given and then you have an answer sheet, but a review revealed that the human intervention was too much and so we decided to computerize it so you take the test and immediately you know whether you passed or not. Another thing is that the test is in English language only as at now and that in itself has revealed that more than 20% of those who come to write the test may be failing because they don’t understand the English language and so we decided to include pictorial questions to help people understand, but we are introducing this to solve the language barrier,” he told Joy News.

He added, "The new languages, Ewe, Ga, Nzema, Akan, Hausa, Dagbani, will be the starter pack languages in this new initiative while more would be added as and when the need arises. The dialects in the driving test would be just audio with participants expected to give their answers in the same manner."

Mr Semevo indicated that Ghanaians who have failed driving tests as a result of language barrier will now have the opportunity to take the test in their own dialect and hopefully pass.

He stressed that the new initiative will see in traffic test also being electronic. "The now computerized system will disallow prospective drivers from choosing their own preference of an officer to guide them."

Mr Semevo added that the implementation of the new initiative is scheduled to begin in May 2022 pending approval from authorities.