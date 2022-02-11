ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s future not dependent on E-Levy; gov’t only wants to tap into growing industry – Ofori-Atta

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Ghana’s future not dependent on E-Levy; gov’t only wants to tap into growing industry – Ofori-Atta
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has stressed that government is not pinning the future of the country to the controversial Electronic Transaction (E-Levy).

Since its first announcement in November 2021, the levy has been largely opposed by the Minority in Parliament with backing from some Civil Society Organisations, as well as some Ghanaians.

Speaking at a town-hall meeting in Tamale on Thursday, Ken Ofori-Atta clarified that contrary to allegations, the Akufo-Addo government is not putting all hopes on the levy.

According to him, government only wants to tap into the growing digital economy to raise revenue to help the development of the country.

“It is not that we are hanging our whole future on E-Levy but we know that E-Levy is even growing more. Should we just let it go? Do you just not want to participate in the reconstruction of our country? Is that what it is about? Or is it because you’re another party, you don’t want this to happen?”

“…I don’t know the last time we won seats in Tamale. I think Mustapha Ali won it twice or something, but it does not mean we are not going to put resources in Tamale or the Northern Region, that does not mean that we won't push,” Ken Ofori-Atta shared.

The Finance Minister in a plea urged the citizenry to engage in conversations on E-Levy without emotions.

He said Ghana has reached a point where it needs to be more reliant and the only way to do so is for everyone to contribute in order not to return to the IMF.

“The sovereignty of the people in making sure that we live well as a confident people and people who earn their way is paramount as we think through this whole issue of our philosophy of how to fund ourselves so that we don’t become dependent on outsiders including, particularly the IMF.

“…So, that’s the challenge and that’s the plea that we bring here to let you know that look, we’re a country of manifest destiny for greatness and we should in whatever way we can, reclaim that role and that in our mind is through this new tax handle of E-Levy,” Ken Ofori-Atta indicated.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ghana to spend almost GHS5 million on Akufo-Addo’s extravagant 10-day trip – Ablakwa
11.02.2022 | Headlines
We arrested Bobbie Ansah after he refused to honour our invitations – Police
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Enough of the borrowing; it’s time to fund ourselves – Finance Minister
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Accra FM’s Bobbie Ansah arrested by National Security
11.02.2022 | Headlines
Government to introduce 'E-pregnancy'; track progress of pregnant women and issue ID numbers to new-borns — Bawumia
10.02.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t has chopped all our money and now wants to use proceeds from E-Levy as dessert – Asiedu Nketia
10.02.2022 | Headlines
We shall apologise if found guilty of contempt — Manessah Azure, two others
10.02.2022 | Headlines
‘We are not going to IMF’ – Ofori-Atta insists
10.02.2022 | Headlines
You've unnecessarily disturbed NPP's 'break the eight'; return the e-levy cake to sender — Prof. Gyampo tells Majority Leader
10.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line