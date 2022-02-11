Accra FM’s Bobbie Ansah arrested by National Security

The Host of ‘The Citizen Show’ on Accra FM, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah, has been arrested by persons believed to be National Security operatives.

He was picked up by men in police uniform at the premises of Class Media Group shortly after he ended his programme at 10:00pm on Thursday, February 10.

Reports say he has been taken to the Nima Police Station.

The Producer of the show, Kwame Kwakye, broke the news about Bobbie Ansah's arrest on air.

“Kwabena Bobbie Ansah, the Host of ‘The Citizen Show’ and also a staff of CMG, specifically Accra FM, has just been arrested by unknown policemen. We do not know where they’re stationed, neither do we know where they’re taking Bobbie Ansah. We don’t know what his crime is and which police station he’s been sent to. He was picked up right after ‘The Citizen Show’. He was arrested with a National Security car that had police officers in it without identity.”

According to reports, his arrest is in connection to a post he made on Facebook alleging that the “current judiciary is corrupt and made up of crooks and criminals led by a corrupt Chief Justice who’s struggling to purge himself of a $5 million thievery allegation”.

More soon...