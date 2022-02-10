World Pulse Day observed

10.02.2022 LISTEN

In 2018, the UN General Assembly decided to use 10th February as World Pulses Day. World Pulses Day The day is an internationally recognized day, observed by the UNs Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) which aims to tackle world hunger and improve global nutrition and food security.

Pulses are edible seeds of leguminous plants including beans, peas, chickpeas, and lentils which are very rich in essential nutrients, gluten-free, are part of a healthy balanced diet and have also been shown to play a major role in preventing illness.

The World Health Organization estimates that about 80% of heart diseases, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, and more than a third of cancers could be prevented by eliminating risk factors such as unhealthy diets and promoting better eating habits of which pulses are essential components.

Pulses are also an important source of proteins and in most developing countries constitute the main source of proteins for most populations. Pulses are packed with nutrients and have a high protein content, making them an ideal source of protein particularly in regions where meat and dairy are not physically or economically accessible. Pulses are also zero - cholesterol, high content of iron and zinc, rich in nutrients, rich in minerals (zinc, potassium, magnesium, and iron), and B-vitamins, (niacin, thiamine, and folate).

Pulses contain about twice the amount of protein found in whole grain cereals like wheat, rice, barley, and oats. They have a low glycaemic index, low-fat content, and also a source of dietary fibre both soluble (which helps in decreasing blood cholesterol level and control of blood sugar) and insoluble (which helps with digestion).

As a result, of these rich qualities Pulses are recommended by health organizations for the management of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and heart conditions. Pulses are an important versatile ingredient that has a long short life, meaning that they can be stored for months without losing their high nutritional value, providing increased food availability between harvests and for farmers.

Pulses are important crops because they can both be sold and consumed and help farmers maintain household food security and create economic stability. While pigeon peas and Bambara beans can be cultivated in very poor soil and semi-arid environments, crops residues from grains, legumes can also be used as animals’ fodder.

By inter-cropping with pulses, Dr. Bogee hinted increases farm biodiversity and creates a more diverse landscape for animals and insects. The nitrogen-fixing properties of pulses can improve soil fertility, which improves and extends the productivity of farmland not forgetting that pulses are also water efficient. Pulses have a smaller carbon footprint than many other crops making them one of the most environmentally sustainable food choices.

These are some of the reasons why pluses are a great option for better health and sustainability whether you are living in a low, middle, or high-income country. They are a great option and the World Food Program (WFP) for instance, includes 60 grams of pulses in its typical food basket.

Let us all join in the call to celebrate this year's International Day of Pulses, and also celebrate all the great things pulses do to make the world a happier and healthier place.

Remember that pulses are meant to keep your pulse correct. Happy pulses day.