[Video] I've not been arrested for fraud — Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye

10.02.2022

Former Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports, Hopeson Adorye, has quashed reports claiming that he has been arrested by National Security Operatives for fraud.

According to him, the reports are false, untrue and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

"All those reports are propaganda. I don't know the motive behind it. I got reports last Friday that I have been arrested together with Captain Smart. I received several calls and messages about my whereabout. I was on Net2 TV on Monday, Tuesday evening. I was at Neat FM and today Wednesday, I went to Wontumi TV so where from all these lies. All those reports are false and untrue, "Hopeson Adorye said this in a viral video sighted by this portal.

He added, "Those doing that propaganda are shameful people. All Ghanaians should disregard those reports am currently in the Studios of Wontumi FM."

