ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.02.2022 Social News

[Video] I've not been arrested for fraud — Hopeson Adorye

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Hopeson AdoryeHopeson Adorye
10.02.2022 LISTEN

Former Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports, Hopeson Adorye, has quashed reports claiming that he has been arrested by National Security Operatives for fraud.

According to him, the reports are false, untrue and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

"All those reports are propaganda. I don't know the motive behind it. I got reports last Friday that I have been arrested together with Captain Smart. I received several calls and messages about my whereabout. I was on Net2 TV on Monday, Tuesday evening. I was at Neat FM and today Wednesday, I went to Wontumi TV so where from all these lies. All those reports are false and untrue, "Hopeson Adorye said this in a viral video sighted by this portal.

He added, "Those doing that propaganda are shameful people. All Ghanaians should disregard those reports am currently in the Studios of Wontumi FM."

Watch Full Video Here:

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Shop owners displaced as court orders demolition of Pastor's building at Cape Coast Town
10.02.2022 | Social News
UTAG Strike: Discussions inconclusive; parties back to court
10.02.2022 | Social News
Transport operators meeting with government to decide transport fares postponed over bereavement of GPRTU Chairman
10.02.2022 | Social News
E-Levy: Petition of Concerned Ghanaians to await Bagbin – Osei-Owusu
10.02.2022 | Social News
E-Levy: 'Yentua' demo protestors present petition to Parliament
10.02.2022 | Social News
Small Scale miners drag gov’t to court over unlawful burning of excavators
10.02.2022 | Social News
UTAG Strike: Only a lazy man will call for the closure of universities – NUGS President jabs Education Watch
10.02.2022 | Social News
West Africa’s political system could see ‘complete shakeup’ as coups spike
10.02.2022 | Social News
He who hires, fires – Security expert on dismissal of Airport MD
10.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line