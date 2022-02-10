Gov’t has chopped all our money and now wants to use proceeds from E-Levy as dessert – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has alluded that the Akufo-Addo government wants to use proceeds from the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) as dessert after squandering all of the huge monies it borrowed since it assumed power.

Speaking to demonstrators on Thursday when scores of Ghanaians hit the streets of Accra to protest the E-Levy, the NDC scribe accused the ruling government of mismanaging the country’s resources.

He said the resistance against the approval of the levy must continue to ensure that the government does not get the opportunity to blow more cash.

“They have chopped all the money and they now want to use proceeds from E-Levy as dessert.

“You cannot raise taxes and be using the taxes in buying birthday cakes and be teasing the rest of Ghanaians that this is what we are going to use your money for,” Asiedu Nketia shared.

The NDC General Secretary assured demonstrators and Ghanaians that in the unlikely event that the government goes ahead to implement the E-Levy, the next NDC government will immediately abolish it when it assumes power.

“In any unlikely event that this E-Levy is passed, we [NDC] will abolish it and it will be the first tax to be abolished within the first 100 days of the next NDC government because we don’t see it as taxation. It is daylight robbery,” Asiedu Nketia added.

Having joined the demonstration today, Ningo Prampram MP Sam George alleged that the government is not interested in raising revenue to develop the country but only focused on burdening the citizenry with unbearable hardships.

He told journalists, “If it is about revenue, they say they want GHS6 billion, we have shown them how to raise GHS10 billion but they are not ready to do it. All they are interested in is imposing hardship on the Ghanaian people. We cannot sit down.”