You've unnecessarily disturbed NPP's 'break the eight'; return the e-levy cake to sender — Prof. Gyampo tells Majority Leader

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana and General Secretary for University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has beseeched Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu to return his e-levy designed birthday cake.

He said the receipt of the cake was completely tactless considering the charged atmosphere surrounding the controversial e-levy.

“Upon a second thought, I am sure you will agree with me that, this particular act was a little indiscretion on your part. Do please return the cake to its sender, symbolically and let’s see how we continue to dialogue to build consensus on the E-Levy, so government can get the needed resources to run. Just hold a presser to announce the symbolic return of the E-Levy Cake to its sender and deepen dialogue,” he stated.

In a statement copied to ModernGhana News on February 10, he noted that Majority Leader’s cutting of the E-levy designed cake at his 65th plush birthday party could affect the party’s 'break the 8' agenda.

“In my candid view, it is politically tactless to receive an E-levy cake, when you’ve been unable to mobilize your own ‘majority group’ to pass it; and also failed in building consensus around it. Even if you won’t listen to public outcry, you must be strategic in your show of insensitivity, else you will unnecessarily disturb the agenda of breaking the 8” his letter read.

According to him, Majority Leader who has failed to mobilise majority of his members to push for the E-levy could have rejected the cake if indeed it was a gift from someone.

He added that, as an experienced politician, “you could have made the news by rejecting the cake, with an excuse of wanting to build consensus around the issues to get the E-levy passed first.”

Read full statement below:

Thinking about the near intractable UTAG strike and how the inequities in the general salary structures in Ghana, can be tackled to assure industrial harmony for productivity. But I just saw a Green E-Levy Cake that has momentarily changed the focus of my thoughts.

In my candid view, it is politically tactless to receive an E-Levy Cake, when you’ve been unable to mobilize your own “majority group” to pass it; and also failed in building consensus around it. Even if you won’t listen to public outcry, you must be strategic in your show of insensitivity, else you will unnecessarily disturb the agenda of Breaking The 8.

I do not believe you will procure this cake yourself. The one who procured it was not politically smart and unintentionally set you up in a trap. But as an experienced politician, you could have made the news by rejecting the cake, with an excuse of wanting to build consensus around the issues to get the e-levy passed first.

The unintended implication of your acceptance of the E-Levy Cake, at a time when there are major disagreements on the matter, makes us all wrong in criticizing yesterday’s dead-goat syndrome.

Upon a second thought, I am sure you will agree with me that, this particular act was a little indiscretion on your part. Do please return the cake to its sender, symbolically and let’s see how we continue to dialogue to build consensus on the E-Levy, so government can get the needed resources to run. Just hold a presser to announce the symbolic return of the E-Levy Cake to its sender and deepen dialogue.

Yaw Gyampo

A31, Prabiw

PAV Ansah Street

Saltpond

Suro Nipa House

Kubease

Larteh-Akuapim