UTAG Strike: Discussions inconclusive; parties back to court

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the National Labour Commission are back to court having failed to resolve their impasse out of court.

Thursday morning meeting between UTAG and the Ministry of Education on the conditions of service of lecturers and the ongoing industrial action ended inconclusively, with UTAG and NLC rushing back to court.

A High Court in Accra (Labour Division) on February 3, 2022, urged the leadership of NLC and UTAG to settle the industrial action impasse out of court.

The court presided over by Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe gave the NLC and UTAG up to February 10, 2022, to report back to the court.

A source at the Ministry of Education told the Ghana News Agency that both parties could not come to an agreement and that the best option was to refer the case to court for hearing.

This is after both parties had told the media that the meeting held on Tuesday, February 8 was ''fruitful.''

The UTAG on Monday, January 10, 2022, embarked on industrial action over their “worsening” conditions of service.

The National Labour Commission, after hearing their case on Thursday, January 13, 2022, ruled that the strike be called off because it was illegal and did not follow the due process.

The fifteen branches of the UTAG in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency decided to continue with their industrial action despite a directive from the NLC to call it off, which pushed the NLC to drag UTAG to court.

