Akufo-Addo directs Lands Minister to pay $5m out of Maxam’s $6m into Appiatse Support Fund

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor to pay $5 million of Maxam’s $6 million into the Appiatse Support fund to cater for victims.

This has been confirmed by a press release issued by the Lands Ministry on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

“The President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed that Five Million United States Dollars (US$5,000,000.00), out of the total of Six Million United States Dollars (US$6,000,000.00), to be paid by Maxam Ghana Limited to Government, be donated to the Appiatse Support Fund, established by Government to, among others, support the victims of the Appiatse incident and reconstruct the community,” part of the release signed by Minister Abu Jinapor reads.

The directive from the president follows a release from the Ministry this week which confirmed that Maxam will be paying $6 million to government for breaches leading to the Appiatse tragedy that killed 13 people and displace residents of the community.

The management of Maxam agreed to pay $5 million plus a $1 million fine imposed by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Below is a copy of today’s release from the Lands Ministry:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

