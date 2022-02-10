UTAG strike: Court orders UTAG, NLC back to negotiations

10.02.2022 LISTEN

The labor division of the high court has directed the National Labor Commission (NLC) and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to go back and continue negotiations.

The court which made the order on Thursday, February 10 2022 has adjourned the case to February 15, 2022.

The two parties were the first day in court asked sort out their differences out of court after the court heard the matter in closed doors on February 3.

However, the NLC,that dragged UTAG to court over the illegality of its strike called for a meeting on February 7, 2022 but UTAG declined.

UTAG however, has met with the Minister of Education which also ended inconclusively.

The NLC ordered UTAG to call of its strike claiming it was illegal.

The strike has halted academic work with students idling about.

UTAG has been on strike since January 10, 2022.

Some stakeholders have called for the closure of public universities as a result of the impasse.