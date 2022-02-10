ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.02.2022 Education

UTAG strike: Court orders UTAG, NLC back to negotiations

UTAG strike: Court orders UTAG, NLC back to negotiations
10.02.2022 LISTEN

The labor division of the high court has directed the National Labor Commission (NLC) and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to go back and continue negotiations.

The court which made the order on Thursday, February 10 2022 has adjourned the case to February 15, 2022.

The two parties were the first day in court asked sort out their differences out of court after the court heard the matter in closed doors on February 3.

However, the NLC,that dragged UTAG to court over the illegality of its strike called for a meeting on February 7, 2022 but UTAG declined.

UTAG however, has met with the Minister of Education which also ended inconclusively.

The NLC ordered UTAG to call of its strike claiming it was illegal.

The strike has halted academic work with students idling about.

UTAG has been on strike since January 10, 2022.

Some stakeholders have called for the closure of public universities as a result of the impasse.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More Education
ModernGhana Links
Breman Essuokor: Pupils refuses to go to school over lack of teachers
10.02.2022 | Education
UTAG Strike: Discussions positive; meeting continues Thursday — Education Minister
09.02.2022 | Education
UTAG Strike: Africa Education Watch urges Vice Chancellors to shutdown schools
09.02.2022 | Education
TUTAG solidarises with striking UTAG
09.02.2022 | Education
Ghana's education lacks consistency, application of principles — Bright Appiah
09.02.2022 | Education
Shutdown universities until UTAG impasse is resolved – Eduwatch to Gov’t
09.02.2022 | Education
Government to introduce aerospace engineering course in SHS
08.02.2022 | Education
GNAT kick against proposed Basic Education Skills Examination Test
08.02.2022 | Education
UTAG strike: KNUST SRC calls for amicable resolution
07.02.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line