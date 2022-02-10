ModernGhana logo
Supreme Court adjourns Assin North MP's appeal to February 22

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of James Gyekye Quayson, the embattled Assin North Member of Parliament's appeal to February 22.

The MP had gone to the Supreme Court to quash the decision of the Court of Appeal on the interpretation of Article 94 (2a) of the 1992 Constitution.

The apex Court of the land, presided over by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, adjourned the matter to February 22, following the filing of a review application by Quayson's lawyers.

His lawyers are praying for a review of the Supreme Court's decision on February 3, which scheduled hearing of Quayson's appeal for today, February 10.

“In view of the review application, this court is unable to hear the matter,” the five-member panel ruled.

Meanwhile, the court has also fixed February 15 to hear the review application of Mr. Quayson.

In the review application, lawyers of Quayson are challenging the timeline given for filing of their response to an affidavit in opposition by respondents.

Mr Quayson had gone to the Supreme Court to invoke the supervisory jurisdiction of the apex Court of the land over the decision of the Court of Appeal.

Mr Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a constituent of Assin North and a respondent in the matter held that Mr Quayson did not satisfy the constitutional requirement because he had not renounced his Canadian Citizenship.

On July 28, 2021, the Cape Coast High Court declared the MP's election in the 2020 Parliamentary election null and void and restrained the MP for holding himself as a legislator.

GNA

