ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Yentua’ demo in Accra [pictures]

Social News ‘Yentua’ demo in Accra [pictures]
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghanaians from all walks of life flooded the streets of Accra today, Thursday, February 10, 2022, to express their displeasure about government’s proposed E-levy in a protest dubbed “Yentua” demonstration.

‘Yentua’ is an Akan phrase which means “we won’t pay”.

210202253605-0eu2xkjwwr-e-levy-demo-5

Starting from the former Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, the protestors went through some principal streets of Accra and ended their demonstration at Parliament House, where they presented a petition to the leadership of the law-making body.

210202253605-swnaredq5k-swarm.jpeg

The Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) which organised the protest had representatives from some of the political parties, Civil Societies Organisations, and other identifiable groups.

210202253606-l5gsj7u3i1-more-e-levy-demo-photos-5.jpeg

Speaking to Citi News, some protestors had these to say;

“The government should rescind its decision to impose the E-Levy on us, they should scrap it totally or face the wrath of Ghanaians”.

210202253606-pulwo0a442-e-levy-demo4

“This government is very insensitive, mean, inconsiderate, wicked. We will not accept the E-Levy today, or tomorrow.”

The Kayayes decided to block some parts of the road, preventing cars from moving past.

210202253606-0eu2xkjwwr-more-e-levy-demo-photos-4.jpeg

“We will sit here till 2:00 PM, we are very unhappy with the government. Maybe will we keep sitting here, he will know how serious we are about opposing the E-Levy.”

210202253607-rwmyqdcp53-kayaye-on-the-street.jpeg

Some members slept on the streets as well, lamenting how unthinkable the government’s proposed E-Levy idea is.

210202253607-g40n1r5edy-sleeping-on-the-floor.jpeg

210202253607-1j041q5dcw-monah.jpeg

Others also held placards with different inscriptions that communicated how they feel about the E-Levy.

210202253607-k5fri7t2h0-placards-4.jpeg

210202253608-8et2xkjwvq-placard-3.jpeg

210202253608-ptkwn0y442-bath.jpeg

The E-levy was proposed in the 2022 Budget Statement read out by the Finance Minister on November 17, 2021, to help solve the unemployment issues and fix roads in the country.

210202253608-m5htk8v331-more-e-levy-demo-photos-6.jpeg

If passed, Ghanaians and others living in the country would pay a 1.75% charge on all electronic financial transfers above GH¢100. Approximately, the E-Levy is supposed to give the government GH¢6.9 million every year.

210202253609-k5grj7u3h1-e-levy-demo2

Majority of Ghanaians since the levy was announced have kicked against it and have sworn to never accept it, saying it is robbery of their little earnings, and they cannot afford to lose the little they have.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Shop owners displaced as court orders demolition of Pastor's building at Cape Coast Town
10.02.2022 | Social News
UTAG Strike: Discussions inconclusive; parties back to court
10.02.2022 | Social News
E-Levy: Petition of Concerned Ghanaians to await Bagbin – Osei-Owusu
10.02.2022 | Social News
E-Levy: 'Yentua' demo protestors present petition to Parliament
10.02.2022 | Social News
Small Scale miners drag gov’t to court over unlawful burning of excavators
10.02.2022 | Social News
UTAG Strike: Only a lazy man will call for the closure of universities – NUGS President jabs Education Watch
10.02.2022 | Social News
West Africa’s political system could see ‘complete shakeup’ as coups spike
10.02.2022 | Social News
He who hires, fires – Security expert on dismissal of Airport MD
10.02.2022 | Social News
Strike: Continue settlement out of court – NLC, UTAG told
10.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line