‘Yentua’ demo in Accra [pictures]

Ghanaians from all walks of life flooded the streets of Accra today, Thursday, February 10, 2022, to express their displeasure about government’s proposed E-levy in a protest dubbed “Yentua” demonstration.

‘Yentua’ is an Akan phrase which means “we won’t pay”.

Starting from the former Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, the protestors went through some principal streets of Accra and ended their demonstration at Parliament House, where they presented a petition to the leadership of the law-making body.

The Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) which organised the protest had representatives from some of the political parties, Civil Societies Organisations, and other identifiable groups.

Speaking to Citi News, some protestors had these to say;

“The government should rescind its decision to impose the E-Levy on us, they should scrap it totally or face the wrath of Ghanaians”.

“This government is very insensitive, mean, inconsiderate, wicked. We will not accept the E-Levy today, or tomorrow.”

The Kayayes decided to block some parts of the road, preventing cars from moving past.

“We will sit here till 2:00 PM, we are very unhappy with the government. Maybe will we keep sitting here, he will know how serious we are about opposing the E-Levy.”

Some members slept on the streets as well, lamenting how unthinkable the government’s proposed E-Levy idea is.

Others also held placards with different inscriptions that communicated how they feel about the E-Levy.

The E-levy was proposed in the 2022 Budget Statement read out by the Finance Minister on November 17, 2021, to help solve the unemployment issues and fix roads in the country.

If passed, Ghanaians and others living in the country would pay a 1.75% charge on all electronic financial transfers above GH¢100. Approximately, the E-Levy is supposed to give the government GH¢6.9 million every year.

Majority of Ghanaians since the levy was announced have kicked against it and have sworn to never accept it, saying it is robbery of their little earnings, and they cannot afford to lose the little they have.

---citinewsroom