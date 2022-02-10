If you pass this E-levy after this cake bullshit, I'll do the coup myself; useless army — #FixTheCountry Convener

The convener of pressure group #FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor is tasting for a coup in the country.

In a series of Facebook posts ahead of Today’s demonstration against the E-levy, Barker-Vormawor described the Ghana Army as “useless” for not acting despite the hue and cry over the bill.

“If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!” Barker-Vormawor said in one of the posts.

In another post he said: “Okay, let’s try again. If this E-Levy still passes after this cake bullshit, then may God….Help us to resist oppressor’s rule, With all our will and might for evermore. (2x) Useless Army. Anaa, the value is the same?”

His comments have been condemned by a section of Ghanaians for inciting the army to stage coup over the controversial E-Levy bill in Parliament.

Social media users have been calling on the security agencies to arrest him over his comments.

“This is below the belt Oliver Barker-Vormawor. Where is Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Army. Arrest him,” Angela Dodoo Tweeted.

“Oliver Barker-Vormawor of #FixTheCountry movement must not be treated with kids’ gloves. Not this time. He must be arrested,” Kojo Mensah said on Facebook.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Ghanaians on Thursday demonstrated against the E-Levy bill which the government says will rake in over GHC6 billion annually to help with infrastructure development among others.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu was joined by big wigs of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) last week to celebrate his birthday.

At the event, he cut an ‘E-Levy' designed caked to celebrate his 65th birthday.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency on Thursday, February 3, 2022, marked his 65th birthday.

In a rather controversial manner, the cake Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu cut to celebrate his birthday was designed as E-Levy, a controversial matter that has led to fisticuffs in parliament amid throwing of chairs.

At the birthday party, the Majority Leader was joined by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, other leading members of the NPP, as well as some family and friends.