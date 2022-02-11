Anloga fire service holds public education on bushfire

The Anloga branch of the Ghana Fire Service (GNFS) has held a public education on fire and its effects on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

ADO II Stephen Fofa, the second in command of Anloga District fire service disclosed that fire as the saying goes is a good servant but can be a bad master too if not controlled and taken care of.

He said improper handling of fire by some palm wine tappers, Fulani headsmen, hunters, cigarette and wee smokers, farmers among others were identified to be the major causes of bush fire in the various communities.

Mr Julius Maniasah, the District Safety Fire Officer at Anloga noted that problems caused by bushfires is very devastating.

"Excessive bushfire kills our vital herbs, destroyed our soil manures, destroyed farm crops, burn electrical polls and causes many other problems that draw the nation back economically," he added.

He continued that, in the last two years the statistics in the region indicated that bushfire and its related effects were higher in Keta and Anloga districts as they were ranked first.

He said the aim of the regular education by the service is to mitigate and help stop bush fires in Keta and Anloga respectively.

"Since the beginning of this year, Keta and Anloga have not recorded any case of bushfire and this is due to our continued education to the public. Our main target is to record zero case of bushfire this year, and we are poised to achieve it," he said.

According to them, PNDC law 229 is against bushfires and its effects.

The law stipulates that a culprit may either be imprisoned or fine or both depending on the description of the judge on the case at a particular court of competent jurisdiction.

It further indicated that the culprit may also be ordered to pay for all damages caused by the fire.

The law added that anyone who failed to report a culprit of bushfire is also punishable by the law if arrested.

The service personnel further advised the general public to continue to be very careful in handling fire domestically and outside their households.

Drivers were also advised to turn off their engines at filling and gas stations when refilling.

They stressed that parents who are fond of locking their children in their rooms with the keys outside for various reasons were also advised to desist from such acts since it is dangerous in cases of fire outbreaks.

Farmers, cattle headmen, hunters, palm wine tappers among others were cautioned about handling of fire in the bush.