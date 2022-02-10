ModernGhana logo
E-levy: Ghanaians fume over #FixTheCountry convener inciting army to stage coup

The convenor of pressure group #FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been condemned by a section of Ghanaians for inciting the army to stage coup over the controversial E-Levy bill in Parliament.

In a series of Facebook posts ahead of Thursday’s demonstration against the bill, Barker-Vormawor described the Ghana Army as “useless” for not acting despite the hue and cry over the bill.

“If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!” Barker-Vormawor said in one of the posts.

In another post he said: “Okay, let’s try again. If this E-Levy still passes after this cake bullshit, then may God….Help us to resist oppressor’s rule, With all our will and might for evermore. (2x) Useless Army. Anaa, the value is the same?”

Social media users have been calling on the security agencies to arrest him over his comments.

“This is below the belt Oliver Barker-Vormawor. Where is Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Army. Arrest him,” Angela Dodoo Tweeted.

“Oliver Barker-Vormawor of #FixTheCountry movement must not be treated with kids’ gloves. Not this time. He must be arrested,” Kojo Mensah said on Facebook.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Ghanaians on Thursday demonstrated against the E-Levy bill which the government says will rake in close to GHC7 billion annually to help with infrastructure development among others.

---happyghana.com

