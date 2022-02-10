ModernGhana logo
All political judges will be dealt with politically when NDC takes over gov’t – Madina MP warns

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Hon. Francis Xavier-Sosu has warned that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party will not spare any political judge when the party wins power in the 2024 general elections.

According to the MP, judges are bound by the laws of the country to carry out their duty without towing political lines.

He said judges should be cautious because anyone that goes contrary to the law to serve the interest of any political party will not be spared when there is a change of government and the NDC takes over in 2025.

“If you are a judge, your fidelity is to the constitution of Ghana and the laws of Ghana. If you allow yourself to be used as a political judge so that you can do the bidding of the ruling government be warned, be warned because we are watching closely and in the event that there’s change of power, every political judge will be fished out, every political judge will be dealt with politically,” Francis Xavier-Sosu stressed on Thursday during the demonstration against government’s proposed Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The MP concluded, “So please stick with the law let us do our politics.

Today’s demonstration dubbed ‘Yentua’ is in protest to the E-Levy the government is seeking to have approval by Parliament to charge a 1.75% tax on financial electronic transactions that exceed GHS100 per day.

Agitated Ghanaians came out in number to picket from Circle through Accra central before finally, leaders of the demonstration presented a petition to Parliament.

