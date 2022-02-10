Amoako-Atta needs mental check up — Ex-NALAG President goes haywire on road tolls turn public urinals

The former President of the National Association of Local Authorities (NALAG), Alhaji Mohammed Kwaku Doku has advised the Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah to go for a mental check-up.

He is asking the roads minister to rescind his decision to change road tolls to public urinals.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on ' Dwene ho bio' political-talk show hosted by Agya Wusu on Hot 93.9FM, Alhaji Doku without mincing words stated that, " the decision taken by the Minister is insane... the minister needs to go for a check up at the psychiatric hospital as the decision has been a porous one. How much revenue can we generate from such a hasty decision?".

The minister in an earlier interview also expressed shock about the less revenue generated from toll booths and the need to introduce electronic transactions to pay contractors.

But the former NALAG president deliberating on the Minister's statement expressed disappointment in some key government policies and called on Ghanaians to desist from the try and error system of governments.

Roads Minister indicated that tollbooths across the country will be used to serve another public purpose since the collection of road tolls has been abolished.

“We even want to refurbish all tollbooth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for the use by motorists so that we advised them to desist from that practice where sometimes you see cars stopping on the highway and people getting down to wee-wee as we usually see”, he said.

However, he quickly made a u-turn.

Mr Amoako-Atta says the suggestion which has been met with widespread criticisms has also been misconstrued by the media and a section of the public.

“It was an interview, but a small portion of it is what has been taken by the media. I was speaking to the press and they wanted to know the future of all the tollbooths and among others, I said the Ministry has plans and the government is thinking of a lot ways of putting the tollbooths to use, and I said that we have about 38 of them at various vantage points in the country, to improve the sanitary situation. For instance, on the highways we have vehicles stopping indiscriminately and drivers and passengers getting down urinating everywhere and it’s too indecent,” he clarified.