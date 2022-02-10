REGSEC threatens to bring back 'Operation Cow Leg' over nomadic herdsmen activities

The Eastern Region Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, who doubles as the head of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has warned nomadic herdsmen to desist from destroying people's farms or face the law.

He led REGSEC on Monday, February 7 to Maame Krobo and Tease to engage affected farmers.

The affected farmers had expressed concern their farmlands were constantly being destroyed by the herdsmen to feed cattle.

Kwahu Adontehene and Abetifi Chief Akyemfour Asiedu described the activities of the nomadic herdsmen as disdainful, complaining his own farmlands have been destroyed too.

“My large acres of farmland has been destroyed. Many more farmers have been affected. The nomadic herdsmen of Fulani extraction use powerful guns and have expertise to move through the bushy areas than us. On daily bases our women are threatened. We need urgent intervention,” he pleaded.

The Eastern Rgional Police Commander, DCOP Fosu Ackaah, gave assurance to the farmers and promised them of continuous police protection in the area.

“My men have sent reports to me for onward submission to the IGP. Our mandate is to protect lives and properties. We would ensure that that is done but I advise you to avoid any confrontation with them that could lead into violence.”

Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong has directed the nomadic herdsmen to take their cattle to the fodder banks at Wawase and Agbodeke or face the full rigours of the law.

“If you have cattle, you should send it to the fodder banks,” he warned. “We have come to engage you, the next option would be to resort to the law and we would do so.”

He also suggested a return of Operation Cow leg if calm is not sustained in the area.

Operation Cow leg involves dispatching a combined team of security personnel to the affected areas to shoot at cattle seen at undesignated areas and farmlands.

“If worse comes to shove, and the shooting starts. My ears would be deaf to any complaints. We need peace to prevail in this area.”

Over the years, there have been several records of violent clashes between nomadic herdsmen and indigenous farmers.

The solution has been the construction of fodder banks but the conflict has re-emerged.

The Kwahu Afram Plains North and South are agricultural districts that provide foodstuff for the country’s big market centres.

---3news.com