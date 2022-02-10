ModernGhana logo
10.02.2022

We’ve done our best to save Ghanaians amidst COVID-19 pandemic – Akufo-Addo

10.02.2022

President Nana Akufo-Addo says a total of 24,285 health professionals were recruited during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to augment the health sector.

The President says additionally, an amount of GH¢1.9 billion was spent to ensure that basic school students return to school during the pandemic.

Addressing members of the Diplomatic Corps at the Peduase Lodge, Nana Akufo-Addo said the government had done its best to save the populace.

“Government found the money to recruit 24,285 more health professionals and spent some GH¢1.9 billion to ensure that children and teaching staff at all levels return to school safely and save the academic year. We managed to get them to have the BECE and WASSCE, and they came out with historic, spectacular results.”

“Government has indeed done very well to save the populace amid the pandemic.”

Addressing the press on Thursday, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, also said although 1,426 people have died as a result of Covid-19, the government's management of the pandemic has been a success story. The Health Minister says, although millions of lives were lost globally due to the pandemic, the government of Ghana managed to contain the situation, making it one of two countries that better managed the pandemic. “We couldn't stop COVID-19 impacting negatively on the nation. First, the government's finances did not budget for COVID-19. We didn't have any money as emergency funds to cater for the pandemic, but there have been successes.”

