GJA condemns assault on Connect FM journalist by policemen

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the Police assault on Eric Nana Gyetuah, a journalist with Connect FM in Takoradi.

Some five police officers allegedly assaulted the journalist at a popular restaurant on Thursday, February 3, for taking pictures of some suspects in the company of police officers.

Having monitored the matter closely, the GJA in a press release dated February 10, 2022, has said it condemns the attack on the journalist.

“The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is struggling to come to terms with reports of policemen who renounced the use of reason and abandoned their code of conduct to brutally assault Eric Nana Gyetuah, Producer of FM in Takoradi for filming them in a public place,” part pf the GJA statement signed by its president Mr. Affail Monney has said.

The GJA adds that it applauds the speed with which the IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare directed that police investigation be carried out into the case.

It however notes that it expects nothing but a speedy conclusion of the investigation into the brazen act of impunity, and the perpetrators punished in accordance with the law.

The victim of the assault, Eric Nana Gyetuah is said to be having hearing problem on his right ear after he was discharged from the hospital.

Below is the statement from the GJA:

10th February, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GJA CONDEMNS ATTACK ON CONNECT FM JOURNALIST

The GJA also demands expeditious enquiry into the alleged armed attacks on Korle Adjator of Radio Ada. Again, we expect that the law will take its course no matter how complex the issues might be.

The magnitude and closeness of the two incidents send worrying signals, especially, to international media watchers who still regard Ghana as a reference point of press freedom and democracy in Africa. We must not, and dare not slide further but rise higher on the league table of free media systems on the continent and the world as a whole.

Affail Monney

President