Nima Clash: Two gang leaders denied bail

An Accra Circuit Court has on Wednesday February 9 denied bail to the alleged two kingpins of the Nima “Gutter Riot” which led to the injuries of several people.

Ali Awudu alias, “Bombom” and Zakari Mohammed alias, “Miller,” who were on the run when their accomplices were arraigned, pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit a crime, wielding offensive weapons and causing harm.

They will, together with the others, come back to the Court on February 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, eight out of the 12 people arraigned earlier had been granted GHC80,000.00 bail with two sureties each.

They are: Abdul Gafaru Mahama, Ibrahim Moro, Atarouwa Bassam, Abdul Mumuni Gariba, Mohammed Saabi Barinu, alias, Namer, Bashiru Ganiru, Illiasu Salim and Issah Seidu.

The Court presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Torsu ordered them to

sign a bond to be of good behaviour while the trial continued.

They are also to report to the Nima Divisional Police Command twice a week.

Aziz Suleiman, alias “Rambo” and Farouk Dauda, who were arraigned with the eight others, were also denied bail.

They have all denied conspiring to commit crime, wielding offensive weapons and causing harm.

Chief Inspector Dennis Terpertey told the Court that on January 18, 2022, at about 1500 hours, Police received information that there was an ongoing

riot at Nima Gutter involving the usage of arms and other offensive weapons.

The prosecution said a team of armed Police was quickly dispatched to the location where a very large crowd of people were met.

It said Ali Awudu, alias “Bombom” and Ibrahim Husain alias “Kumodzi” were mentioned as the leaders of two groups responsible for the riot.

The prosecution said they had escaped when the Police arrived, stating that Awudu was arrested after he was identified as one of the perpetrators.

The prosecution said a total of twelve (12) shells spent were retrieved at the scene and that a barbering shop located a few metres was vandalised by the rioters.

A search in the vandalised shop led to the discovery of three (3) AAA live ammunition, one empty pistol magazine, one live pistol bullet, one knife and one machete.

The Court heard that a victim, Frimpong, 53, who was about to move his car from the scene was hit by a bullet on his left shoulder and responding to treatment at the Emergency ward of the 37 Military Hospital.

It said Suleiman and Moro, alias, “Gato,” who had gone to seek treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital Ridge were picked up.

The prosecution said investigations led to the arrest of Bassam, Gariba, Barinu and Ganiru at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital/Ridge after they were identified.

It said intelligence leading to the arrest of Salim and Seidu at Ashalajah.

The prosecution said a search conducted in the room of Salim and Seidu led to the discovery and retrieval of a Military Uniform and pump-action gun.

On January 23, 2022, intelligence led to the arrest of Dauda Omoni from his hideout at Polo Park near Kotoka International Airport and when a viral video of the incident was shown to him, he admitted that he was the one seen wielding a machete at the scene of the crime.

It said an investigation had revealed that Awudu and Husain at large, and Suleiman and Dauda were directly linked to the crime.

Chief Inspector Terpertey said investigation was underway to uncover the roles played by Mahama, Moro, Bassam, Gariba, Barinu, Ganiru,Salim and Seidu.

