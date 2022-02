Hundreds of youth of Ada are demonstrating against the paramount chief of Ada today Thursday Febraury 10.

According to them, the Paramount Chief has failed to ensure the masterplan of the Songor Lagoon is implemented, TV3’s Aromstrong Gold reported.

The youth of Ada for the past one year have held series of protests against the operation of Electrochem Ghana limited insisting they want the company to comply with the masterplan of the lagoon.

— 3news.com