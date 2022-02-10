We won’t pay E-Levy in any shape or form; ‘ak)kora b)ne’ – Ghanaians demonstrate in Accra

Scores of Ghanaians flooded the streets of Accra on Thursday, February 10, 2022, to protest the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

This morning's demonstration was organised by Members of the Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) led by the Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The massive demonstration was joined by followers of the other political parties, Civil Society Organisations, University students as well as Ghanaians against the taxing of Mobile Money (MoMo) in the country.

During the demonstration dubbed ‘yentua’ [translates to we won’t pay in English], participants were spotted holding placards with inscriptions such as ‘we won’t pay E-Levy in any shape or form’.

Other placards described president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a bad old man with others also insisting that the E-Levy is not a tax, but an attempt by the government to rob the citizenry.

Today’s demonstration started in the Morning at 7:00am at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle. Protestors cladded in red and black marched through the capital to Parliament.

A petition is being submitted to the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament at Parliament House to oppose the approval of the controversial electronic transaction levy that has caused parliamentarians to exchange blows on the floor of Parliament.