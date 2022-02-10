Swallow your pride, arrogance and acknowledge realities of the economy you have mismanaged – CDM to Akufo-Addo

The Caucus for Mature Democrats (CDM) has implored the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to swallow his pride and acknowledge the fact that his government has mismanaged the economy.

In a press release issued by the group and signed by its Executive Director Dr. E.K. Hayford, CDM noted that there is no doubt that the Ghanaian economy, due to massive corruption and lack of accountability, is in deep crisis.

The group explains that the crisis is characterized by a huge budget deficit, rising inflation, unsustainable public debt, a rapidly depreciating currency, high unemployment numbers, high-interest rates, an ever-rising cost of living, and loss of confidence among investors and citizens.

The Caucus for Mature Democrats added that President Akufo-Addo must put aside pride and accept the realities of the state of the Ghanaian economy.

“Akufo Addo is too proud to appreciate the pressing realities of his mismanaged economy. Ghana has a horrendous national debt of GHC 363 billion, which is 83% of GDP. The national revenue is GHC 536 billion and we requires GHC247 billion to service our debt.

"The economy, as a result, has serious difficulty with external and internal debt payments. Creditors are unwilling to lend because they fear losing their money. The government must come down to earth, swallow its pride and arrogance and create a platform for urgent and constructive dialogue among stakeholders,” part of the CMD press release reads.

The Caucus for Mature Democrats is of the view that this will expose and reverse the myth, tricks, and lies surrounding the economy.

It also notes that a dialogue on the country’s economy will also fashion out a robust set of policy responses as a solution to the economic abyss before disaster strikes.

Read the statement from the Caucus for Mature Democrats below: