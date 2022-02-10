Have scintilla of respect for Ghanaians you spin doctors and propagandists – Ablakwa to gov’t amid E-Levy cake brouhaha

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has blasted the government over what he says is a show of disrespect to Ghanaians.

His outburst follows Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu cutting of an E-Levy-designed cake to celebrate his 65th birthday.

In a post on Twitter, the NDC MP said he has no doubt the person who came up with the cake idea is the same person who is thinking of converting tollbooths into washrooms in the country.

“Whoever conceived the outlandish idea to blame NDC MPs for the Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu E-Levy cake must definitely be the same guy behind the novel tollbooths for washrooms concept,” part of the Twitter post from Okudzeto Ablakwa reads.

He continues, “We know you have the men but please have a scintilla of respect for Ghanaians.”

Reacting to accusations that the Minority in Parliament presented the E-Levy-designed cake to the Majority Leader, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has rubbished that claim.

He insists that the NPP should leave the NDC out of its propaganda to run away from the disrespect shown to the Ghanaian people.

“NPP spin doctors and desperate propagandists should leave the NDC Caucus in Parliament out of their gross insensitivity and scornful disregard of the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians.

“How can we present an E-LEVY cake to a party we were not invited to and knew nothing about?” another post from the North Tongu MP reads.