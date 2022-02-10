ModernGhana logo
How can Minority present an E-Levy cake to a party we were not invited – Ablakwa questions NPP propagandists

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described as propaganda, the accusations from some NPP members that the NDC presented the E-Levy designed cake to Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah as a birthday gift.

On Wednesday, pictures and videos from the birthday party of the Majority Leader held last week went viral, attracting a lot of bashing on both social and traditional media.

In the midst of backlash from Ghanaians on why the Majority Leader would cut an e-levy designed cake on his birthday, NPP members and communicators including Akim Swedru MP Kennedy Nyarko Osei claimed that the cake was delivered by the Minority as a gift.

Reacting to the claim, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described it as an attempt by NPP propagandists to twist the entire issue just to escape Majority Leader’s show of insensitivity to the Ghanaian people.

“NPP spin doctors and desperate propagandists should leave the NDC Caucus in Parliament out of their gross insensitivity and scornful disregard of the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians,” the North Tongu MP posted in a Twitter post.

He continued, “How can we present an E-LEVY cake to a party we were not invited to and knew nothing about?”

