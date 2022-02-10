ModernGhana logo
10.02.2022 Crime & Punishment

Court jails driver 20 years for defiling six-year-old daughter of co-tenant at Dansoman

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A taxi driver has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for defiling a six-year-old daughter of a co-tenant at Dansoman, Accra.

Identified as Daniel Hodzi, the 39-year-old has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to the charges of defilement in court.

From the facts of the case presented by the Prosecutor DSP Agnes Boafo, the convicted lured the six-year-old girl into his room on February 5, 2022, while she was doing laundry under the pretext that he was going to give her meat.

Daniel Hodzi subsequently forced himself on the poor girl and had sexual intercourse with her.

In the course of the act, the mother of the victim, Irene Kyeremanteng called out for her daughter to run an errand for her.

The daughter after hearing her mother’s voice started shouting and run out of the room of the convicted crying.

After an inquiry, she narrated her ordeal to the mother and disclosed that it was the fourth time such a thing has happened.

The mother in a bid to confirm undressed her daughter and found droppings of sperms on the private part of her daughter.

She sought the help of some of her neighbours, arrested the driver, and handed him over to the Dansoman Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit Police.

After investigations, Daniel Hodzi was arraigned before the court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to the charges of defilement.

The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Christiana Cann on his first appearance wrapped up the case as she sentenced the accused to 20 years in prison.

Journalist

