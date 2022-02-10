The E-Levy designed cake was not the official cake of Majority Leader on his birthday – Aid clarifies

10.02.2022 LISTEN

Special aid to the Majority Leader in Parliament, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye has explained that the E-Levy-designed cake in circulation was not the official birthday cake of Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu when he celebrated his 65th birthday last week.

The Suame Member of Parliament was joined by several bigwigs of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday, February 3, 2022, to celebrate his 65th birthday.

Yesterday, pictures and videos of the birthday party popped up where an e-levy designed cake was spotted at the event.

Amid backlash from Ghanaians on social media, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye who is Special Aid to the Majority Leader has clarified that, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu did not mark his birthday with the e-levy designed cake.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, the Aid stressed that the cake which has gone viral was rather parts of gifts presented to him.

“The E-Levy cake pictures at the Majority Leader’s birthday party was not the official cake for the birthday party. The E-levy cake was part of the gifts presented to Hon Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu but there was an official birthday cake for the programme,” Maxwell Ofosu Boakye disclosed.

He continued, “even if the E-Levy cake was the official cake for Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, we the Majority wouldn’t have shied away from it because we have been pushing for the passage of the E-Levy bill.”