2nd Nima Youth meeting held, youth advised to be law abiding

The 2 nd Meeting of Concern Youth of Nima has taken place at the CDR Center with a call on the youth to be law abiding and good ambassadors of the community and Ghana at large.

The meeting , which was a follow up to the inaugural meeting which was held last two weeks , brought together chiefs, clergy, opinion and youth leaders as well as the personnel from the Nima Police command led by both the Divisional and District Commanders respectively.

In his address ACP Abraham Acquaye, the Nima Divisional Police Commander, said the formation of Association is one of the best things ever to happen at Nima and urged the organizers to ensure it is sustained so as to achieve the purpose for which it was organized.

He reminded the gathering that they all have a huge role to play to ensure a violent free community. He said they are the custodians of the community and for which reason have to play custodial roles well devoid of favoritism and discrimination.

He applauded the idea of the conveners for creating a single platform with the goal of fighting crime in Nima and its environs. He further appealed to the opinion leaders to also support the youth group to succeed both financially and technically .

ACP Abraham Acquaye advised the youth to take advantage of the sensitization period to reform from their bad habits before the police start enforcing the laws on them. "We are giving you enough time to change your negative attitudes into a positive ones which we shall all be proud of."

The Divisional Commander urged the Concern Youth of Nima leadership to work with the youth who are committed and ready to do the work. "Furnish us with names of the committed ones and we shall profile and train them for the job," he indicated.

On his part, Supt. Innocent Amemo, the Nima District Commander added his voice on the need for the youth and people of Nima to be disciplined.

He encouraged them to identify and distinguish between what is good and bad. "Let us discard the bad ones and use the good ones to empower and develop ourselves and communities."

He was worried that most of the people who perpetrate crimes in Nima are not living in the community but rather come from other places often backed by Nima gangs to commit the crimes. "We must desist from aiding people to commit crime or create violence in the community."

According to him, parents, chiefs, imams and politicians have important roles to play in this regard. "Everyone's idea and contribution must be welcomed and accepted if we want to achieve our aims of eradicating violence and crimes at Nima and other communities."

Hon. Sabo Adam, the former Greater Accra Regional Secretary for the NPP was of the view that both the remote and immediate causes of violence in Nima must be tackled holistically.

He blame politicians for been the root cause of the canker that has bedeviled the community for long. "It is the politicians that armed the youth with ammunitions during electioneering periods and command them to attack their political rivals and opponents. The politicians fail to retrieve the weapons after the elections and the same youth used the arms to perpetrate crimes and create panic and tensions in the community."

He added, "If we are to eradicate this problem then we have to bring our politicians on board because they have influential roles to play in this fight."

The former NPP Regional Secretary also blamed chiefs who are into the selling of lands of being part of the problem. "These chiefs also armed the youth just rifles and other weapons in their line of business. These chiefs must also be talked to," he stated.

He commended the organizers and urged them to continue with the good work they are doing without fear or favour.

In his welcome address, Mr. Awalu Angulu, the convener of the meeting commended the chiefs and opinion leaders for the massive support given to him and his team since the inception of the meetings some fortnights ago.

He noted that they need the support and encouragement of the chiefs, imams and all influential persons within the Nima and Mamobi communities in order for the objectives for which the meeting was being convened to be achieved.

“We are not against anyone but we just want the right thing to be done by both the youth and the elderly in the community. We are not stopping anybody from smoking or drinking but what we are fighting against is smoking and drinking publicly," he stressed.

He thanked all the participants especially the youth for massively attending the meeting and for accepting to work with the Concern Youth to fight crime and other social vices in the Nima community.

He disclosed that a lot had happened since the maiden meeting two weeks ago. He mentioned that in collaboration with the chiefs and imams, they embarked on a ghetto to ghetto sensitization tour last Friday.

"We also visited internet cafes to talk to and advised both the owners and operators of the cafes as well as our younger ones who always patronize these cafes even during school going hours. The aim of the operation was to educate the people about the dangers associated with these social vices that is destroying the society's youth," he intimated.

He added, "In all , about twenty different ghettos and joints were visited by the team that included plain cloth police officers where the youth including smokers and drug peddlers were spoken to and advised on what needs to be done to make the community better."

Mr. Awalu Angulu popularly referred to as TM, said the operation was very successful as most of the smokers and peddlers in the ghettos visited cooperated and promised to reform and join the fight against crime and other social vices in the community.

"Some of them requested that we get them something doing that will keep them busy and would discouraged them from sitting at ghettos and drinking joints to smoke and drink alcohol. We have agreed to lobby our brothers and sisters both home and abroad to support some of them who willing to learn apprenticeship trades of their choices. Those who want to go back to school shall be enrolled into basic and second cycle educational institutions," he pointed out.