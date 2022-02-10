Ghana Card now e-passport — ICAO declares

10.02.2022 LISTEN

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has Wednesday February 9 given its seal of approval for Ghana's National Identity Card, the Ghana Card to be recognized globally as a valid e-passport.

Now, holders of the Ghana Card, as well as its future biometric equivalents, can present it as official documentation at all 197 (ICAO) compliant countries and 44,000 airports worldwide and board flights to Ghana.

It is recalled that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had earlier revealed that the Ghana card will be recognized as an electronic passport globally by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

he said the Ghana Card, which will have embedded microchip carrying information about the holder, can be read and verified in all ICAO complaint borders.

This will be effective in 195 countries and 44,000 airports in the world.

The Vice President made the announcement at the Ashesi University Campus on Tuesday, November 2 while addressing the topic: “Transforming an economy through digitalization: The Ghana story.”

“When this happens, holders of the Ghana Card will be allowed to board any flight to Ghana. Furthermore, the good news for diasporan Ghanaians is that when the Ghana Immigration Service is linked to the NIA architecture, diasporan Ghanaians who hold the Ghana card should not have to obtain visas to travel to Ghana,” he added.

— 3news.com