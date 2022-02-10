ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.02.2022 Headlines

Ghana Card now e-passport — ICAO declares

Ghana Card now e-passport — ICAO declares
10.02.2022 LISTEN

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has Wednesday February 9 given its seal of approval for Ghana's National Identity Card, the Ghana Card to be recognized globally as a valid e-passport.

Now, holders of the Ghana Card, as well as its future biometric equivalents, can present it as official documentation at all 197 (ICAO) compliant countries and 44,000 airports worldwide and board flights to Ghana.

292022113610-0e72ylkxwr-ghana-card

292022113610-m5htk8v331-ghana-card

It is recalled that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had earlier revealed that the Ghana card will be recognized as an electronic passport globally by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

he said the Ghana Card, which will have embedded microchip carrying information about the holder, can be read and verified in all ICAO complaint borders.

This will be effective in 195 countries and 44,000 airports in the world.

The Vice President made the announcement at the Ashesi University Campus on Tuesday, November 2 while addressing the topic: “Transforming an economy through digitalization: The Ghana story.”

“When this happens, holders of the Ghana Card will be allowed to board any flight to Ghana. Furthermore, the good news for diasporan Ghanaians is that when the Ghana Immigration Service is linked to the NIA architecture, diasporan Ghanaians who hold the Ghana card should not have to obtain visas to travel to Ghana,” he added.

— 3news.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
SDDDF-Africa urge Ghanaians to join NDCs “yentua” demo to protest E-Levy
10.02.2022 | Headlines
Mahama suffering from myopia – Buaben Asamoa blasts ex-president over E-Levy comments
09.02.2022 | Headlines
Coronavirus: 13 institutions sued for allegedly cowing workers to vaccinate
09.02.2022 | Headlines
ASEPA’s Mensah Thompson detained; faces court tomorrow for alleged publication of false news
09.02.2022 | Headlines
[Photos & video] Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu cuts ‘E-Levy’ designed cake to celebrate 65th birthday
09.02.2022 | Headlines
Supreme Court throws out Lawyer Kwasi Afrifa seeking to stop disciplinary proceedings against him by GLC
09.02.2022 | Headlines
E-levy is an ill-fated expedition to rob citizens; it'll be disastrous than FSHS – Jacob Osei Yeboah
09.02.2022 | Headlines
United Nations Peace Ambassador calls on Mahama
09.02.2022 | Headlines
E-levy: Super incompetent Nana-Bawumia gov’t acts before it thinks; implementation of policies motivated by greed – JOY
09.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line