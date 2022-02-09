Middle Belt Development Authority hand over projects to Denkyembour district

The Middle Belt Development Authority has handed over four completed projects to the Denkyembour District Assembly of the Eastern region on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022.

The projects, funded under the "One district, one factory" policy included; two 6-unit classroom blocks with offices at Nkwaakwaa NO.4 and Akenkanor, two 16-unit market stalls at Kusi and Soabe, all in the Akwatia constituency.

The Authority since its establishment has undertaken several projects in the region and other catchment areas to augment the various assemblies in terms of developmental projects.

The school block at Nkwaakwaa NO.4 and Akenkanor is to replace old dilapidated school building which has now turned into a death trap to both teachers and pupils.

The market stalls are also to help boost trade in the area, especially women in order to assist their families and improve their living standards.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority, Lawyer Joyce Opoku Boateng in her interaction with the media stated that the Authority is poised to ensure all citizens benefit from the national cake.

She emphasised the handing over of the projects has become necessary after due processes have been done.

She however, urged Ghanaians to continue supporting the Akufo-Addo led NPP government as there are lots of projects the Authority would be embarking on in the days ahead to ensure every community benefits.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Denkyembour, Seth Birikorang Ofosu on his part was grateful to the Authority for the projects handed over to the Assembly and pledged to help maintain them to last longer.

He also urged benefited communities to take good care of the projects and ensure they are always in good condition by undertaking regular renovations.

The Regional Director of the Authority, Aremeyaw Alhassan Alolo, told the media that the Authority has over the years undertaken many projects since starting operations in 2017.

He added his outfit would continue to liaise with the various authorities and stakeholders to identify projects the various constituencies are in need of.

Traditional leaders of the various communities were grateful to the Authority and Government for the projects and pledged to take good care of them for all to benefit.