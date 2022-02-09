Mahama suffering from myopia – Buaben Asamoa blasts ex-president over E-Levy comments

Yaw Buaben Asamoa

09.02.2022 LISTEN

Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has said former President Jon Dramani Mahama may be suffering from myopia.

This is in reaction to comments from the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC in relation to the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Mahama in a recent statement argued that there is the need for the NPP government to put away pride and go to the IMF, insisting that the E-Levy will not solve the country’s economic woes.

Speaking to the media during a press briefing on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, Yaw Buaben Asamoah blasted the former President over his comments, indicating that the suggestions made are myopic.

“Former President Mahama’s outburst that the e-levy is “neither adequate nor viable” seems myopic.

“Granted that he is entitled to take advantage of the political flames being fanned by his NDC, he needs to come quickly to the realisation that the new normal is a far cry from what he knew and experienced before and that old fashioned assumptions cannot work like before,” the NPP Communications Director told journalist.

Despite several calls for government to proceed to IMF to save the ailing economy, leaders in government continue to stress that it is not an option.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta in an attempt to woo Ghanaians to pay E-Levy has emphasised that it is the only way to avoid a return to the IMF.