Ghana Airports MD yet to be notified of his dismissal – Hassan Tampuli

A Deputy Minister for Transport, Hassan Tampuli, has confirmed the dismissal of the Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Airports Company, Yaw Kwakwa.

According to him, Mr. Kwakwa has not been officially informed about his dismissal because internal processes must be first satisfied.

“That is how it [termination] is supposed to be done. It is a company, so it is regulated under the company’s Act. So the letter is written to the Board Chairman and the Board Chairman will convene a board meeting at which all the necessary steps will be undertaken pursuant to the company’s Act,” he explained.

Mr. Tampuli could also not explain why Mr. Kwakwa was dismissed.

He however indicated that the President has the liberty to dismiss anyone without offering explanations.

“The appointment letter does not state why he was appointed and I do not know why he was dismissed. The President has the prerogative to appoint and relieve people of their positions. When the President is appointing he does not give reasons and in the same vein, he does not give reasons when he is dismissing [someone].”

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kwakwa denied knowledge of his dismissal after a letter from the Minister for Transport went viral.

His dismissal comes days after a tussle with McDan Aviation over the operationalization of a private jet terminal.

McDan Aviation announced the suspension of its private jet operations at Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport to enable the management of the company to hold talks with the Ghana Airport Company Limited over contentions regarding operational procedures.

This was after the GACL, in a letter dated January 31, 2022, indefinitely barred McDan Aviation from operating its private jet services at the Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

---Citinewsroom