09.02.2022

[Photos & video] Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu cuts ‘E-Levy’ designed cake to celebrate 65th birthday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
09.02.2022

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu was joined by big wigs of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) last week as he cut an ‘E-Levy' designed caked to celebrate his birthday.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency on Thursday, February 3, 2022, marked his 65th birthday.

In a rather controversial manner, the cake Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu cut to celebrate his birthday was designed as E-Levy, a controversial matter that has led to fisticuffs in parliament amid throwing of chairs.

At the birthday party, the Majority Leader was joined by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, other leading members of the NPP, as well as some family and friends.

Having cited how Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu marked his birthday, NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi has taken a swipe at the ruling government.

In a Facebook post, the NDC firebrand indicated “The continuous display of opulence and ostentation by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government at this time of excruciating hardships is nauseating and insulting to the sensibilities of suffering Ghanaians.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

TOP STORIES

