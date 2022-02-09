Indian High Commissioner tours Bono East

Mr. Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, has begun a four-day official tour of the Bono East region to explore investment opportunities, especially in the areas of agriculture, I.C.T, human resource development, among others areas of interest, as well as interact with chiefs and community members.

The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, welcomed the High Commissioner with a dinner held in Techiman.

In attendance were the Omanhene of Yeji, Pimapim Yaw Kagbrese V, who is also the President of the Regional House of Chiefs; Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Board Chair of PPA; Kofi Amoakohene, former Bono East Regional Minister, George Mensah Padmore, the Regional Coordinating Director; Members of Parliament and District and Municipal Chief Executives.

The Regional Minister used the occasion to explain the region’s investment potentials to the visiting High Commissioner and hoped that the visit would yield positive results for the mutual benefits of India and the people of Bono East and Ghana as a whole.

At the Kintampo College of Health and Wellbeing, the Regional Minister informed the High Commissioner about plans to upgrade the facility into a university with the name, “University of Health, Engineering and Allied Sciences.”

He said documentation and approvals for the proposed first public university in the region have reached advanced stages and would soon become a reality.

Briefing the High Commissioner about the history of the College, the Regional Minister said the institution was established in 1969 as a Rural Health and School of Hygiene has grown enough in terms of infrastructure and faculty.

He added that considering the fact the Kintampo currently houses the Bono East Regional Health Directorate and the Kintampo Health Research Center, converting the college into a university is a welcoming venture.

The Indian High Commissioner Sugandh Rajaram described the decision to upgrade the college into a university as a step in the right direction.

He toured some sections of the college and later donated some assorted books to the school’s library to assist the students in their studies.

Dr. Kwabena Opoku-Adusei, the Principal of the Kintampo College of Health and Well-Being, called on the government to expand their I.T. Infrastructure, Lecture Halls, Hostel Accommodation facilities to better position the institution to become the biggest health training institution in Ghana.