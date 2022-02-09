United Nations Peace Ambassador calls on Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has underscored the need for a national dialogue on peace and security awareness following rampant coups in recent times on the continent.

He made the comment when the United Nations Peace Ambassador, H. E. Dr. Samuel Owusu paid a courtesy call on him to discuss issues on national peace and security development.

In the last 18 months, soldiers have grabbed power in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

Despite international pressure for a return to constitutional rule, none of the military rulers has yet agreed to organize new elections.

Peace Ambassador

Speaking at the meeting, H. E. Dr. Samuel Owusu called on the former President to support his campaign, dubbed, "National Diplomacy, Peace and Security Safety Campaign" which seeks to educate and inform the public about safety and peace.

He observed that Ghana as a nation has not done well on the advocacy of safety especially when there are explosions, terrorism, war, or conflicts.

"Many individuals are ignorant of what should be done before, during, and after such incidents and hence the nation loses its citizens which affects the economy and the development of this nation," he said.

H. E. Dr. Samuel Owusu touching on coups said such events happen because most African leaders want to retain power even after serving their usual terms.

He added that hardship and bad leadership are also some of the reasons accounting for the coups on the continent.

He noticed that in most foreign countries, systems have been put in place to benefit the poor or the ordinary citizens such that even if a woman puts to birth without a husband’s support, the child would be taken care of by the state, unlike what is happening in most African countries including Ghana.

He lamented that even the systems that have been put in place in Ghana sometimes favour a few, calling on African leaders to put systems in place that will favour everyone including ordinary citizens.

The Peace Ambassador stressed that the rise of coups in African countries should be a wake-up call to Ghanaian leaders to do whatever it takes to prevent such from happening in the country.

He noted that there have always been soldiers behind the coups, advising that as the leaders believe in the military to provide security for them and the people, the leaders should also be careful when dealing with them (soldiers).

As someone who ensures that Ghanaians continue to enjoy peace and security, he said he intends to engage all stakeholders, including the President on the National Diplomacy, Peace and Security Safety Campaign in order to get relevant information to every citizen in the country.

H. E. Dr. Samuel Owusu admitted that he paid the courtesy call on Mr. Mahama because he believes a strong opposition is mostly open to democracy, awareness, and advocacies and as well puts the sitting government on its toes.

Mahama's Response

Responding to the call, Mr. John Dramani Mahama promised to support H. E. Dr. Samuel Owusu on his mission to embark on the National Diplomacy, Peace, and Security Safety campaign.

Among many things that were discussed, H. E. John Mahama stressed the need for national dialogue on peace and security awareness to the citizens of Ghana especially looking at the insurgents of coups.

