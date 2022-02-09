ModernGhana logo
GNFS unhappy over obstruction during emergencies

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has expressed worry over public intrusion and obstruction during emergencies.

The service said officers and men attending to emergency situations which include fires, accidents, explosions should be given the needed space to operate and deliver the best results.

“During accidents there is often spillage of fuel and other dangerous combustible substances.

“This could cause life threatening incidents such as explosions. Heckling and invasion of work space of the fire officers during the performance of their mandates affects their psychological per0fomavec and decision making.

“These also tend to waste precious time need for fire fighting and rescue operation since the officers have to manage crow control.”

—3news.com

