'Eschew the impossibility mind-set'—Dr Bawumia to Ghanaian youth

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has entreated the Ghanaian youth to believe in their potentials and strive to acquire relevant skills to make them self-reliant.

He said by 2030 nine million jobs would require applicants to possess digital skills and, thus, urged the youth to position themselves strategically to take advantage of future opportunities.

He said though there may be many hurdles to overcome to achieve the ultimate goal in life, they should not be perturbed by those challenges.

"You should eschew the impossibility mind-set. You should erase the notion that it has not been done before. If you put your mind to it, you can do it,” he said.

"Your present circumstances shouldn't determine your future but with hard work, perseverance and trust in God you can achieve your goals in life," Vice President Bawumia said.

The Vice President gave the advice during the opening ceremony of the Ghana Youth Congress at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh, in the Central Region.

The four-day conference, a precursor to the Africa Youth Congress, is jointly organised by the Christian Council of Ghana and All Africa Conference of Churches.

On the theme: "Ghana, My Home, My Future," it attracted more than 900 youths across the country, intended to inspire them to believe in their capabilities and inculcate in them the spirit of patriotism and nationalism.

Vice President Bawumia used his own life challenges from a polygamous home and how that did not deter him from breaking the glass ceiling to chalk successes in life.

"You'll face obstacles as you journey through life but make sure you stay focused on your ambitions by developing the mind-set of possibility".

Africa had the largest youth population with 67 per cent under 29 years and constituted an enviable resource that must be tapped to propel her economic growth, he said.

In that regard, the Akufo-Addo-led government, over the past five years, had been putting in place systems, through digitalization, to improve the delivery of public services and eradicate corruption.

He cited the implementation of the unique national identification system, resulting in the issuance of more than 15 million Ghana Cards, national property addressing system, mobile money interoperability, Universal QR Code, and e-business registration as programmes to help government uniquely identify all residents of Ghana.

Professor Mrs Angela Ofori-Atta, the Patron and Chair of the Ghana Youth Congress, in her welcome remarks, said the conference would provide a platform for participants to network and receive inspirational messages from successful persons in the various fields of endeavour.

"If we put our shoulders to the wheel we can achieve many successes without necessarily traveling through dangerous routes for greener pastures abroad".

Reverend Dr Cyril G. K. Fayose, the General-Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, lauded Vice President Bawumia for his cordial relations with practitioners of all religions in Ghana, despite being a staunch Muslim.

"Sometimes I get confused when attempting to place the Vice President in a religious bracket due to his appreciation, acceptance and relationship with all, especially the Christian Community".

GNA