Covid has caused a mess; we need time to fix it – Health Minister

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has admitted that the country needs fixing.

In his admission, he said the government needs more time to fix the country since COVID-19 has gravely affected many countries in the world including Ghana.

He stressed that due to COVID-19 some countries are still struggling to pick up.

The Minister made this admission at the Information Ministry's press conference where he addressed a wide range of issues regarding the health sector.

Responding to the #FixTheCountry movement's demands, Mr. Agyeman Manu stressed that, the government has done well in surviving the economic hardships as a result of the COVID-19.

He said the pandemic broke down major parts and production lines of the country as many citizens lost their jobs.

He noted that the government needs time to fix the country as it’s being widely advocated but was quick to add that, the government through the President has done enough to get the country back on its feet.

---Classfmonline