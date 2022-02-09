My appointment has not been terminated – GACL MD rubbishes sack reports

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Mr. Yaw Kwakwa has rubbished reports of his sacking.

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, a letter obtained by the media from the Ministry of Transport to the Board Chairman of the GACL confirmed a directive from President Akufo-Addo to have the MD sacked.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic, per letter No. OPS127/ 22/104 dated 31t January 2022, has directed that the appointment of Mr. Yaw Kwakwa as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited be terminated.

“In this regard, kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the directive,” the letter signed by Kwaku Ofori Asiamah who is Transport Minister reads.

Speaking to the press in Parliament this afternoon, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa has stressed that he is still at post and information about his sacking is alien to him.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. My appointment has not been terminated,” the GACL MD told the press.

Asked whether he would be surprised if he later find out he has been sacked, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa replied, “It’s nothing. When I get to that bridge I will cross it.”