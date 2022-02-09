ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My appointment has not been terminated – GACL MD rubbishes sack reports

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Mr. Yaw Kwakwa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Mr. Yaw Kwakwa

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Mr. Yaw Kwakwa has rubbished reports of his sacking.

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, a letter obtained by the media from the Ministry of Transport to the Board Chairman of the GACL confirmed a directive from President Akufo-Addo to have the MD sacked.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic, per letter No. OPS127/ 22/104 dated 31t January 2022, has directed that the appointment of Mr. Yaw Kwakwa as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited be terminated.

“In this regard, kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the directive,” the letter signed by Kwaku Ofori Asiamah who is Transport Minister reads.

29202213320-g30n1r5edx-4fb3ad98-b934-4f21-bba9-8c09482747ff

Speaking to the press in Parliament this afternoon, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa has stressed that he is still at post and information about his sacking is alien to him.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. My appointment has not been terminated,” the GACL MD told the press.

Asked whether he would be surprised if he later find out he has been sacked, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa replied, “It’s nothing. When I get to that bridge I will cross it.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘Eschew naysayers, detractors; always remain focused’ — Bawumia to Ghanaian Youth
09.02.2022 | Headlines
'Eschew the impossibility mind-set'—Dr Bawumia to Ghanaian youth
09.02.2022 | Headlines
NPP lawyers concocting facts to justify criminal charges against Assin North MP in criminality – Minority
09.02.2022 | Headlines
James Gyakye Quayson has no bodyguard, serving him in Parliament is unconstitutional — Minority backs Assin North MP
09.02.2022 | Headlines
Stay focused; have a mindset of possibilities – Bawumia encourages Ghanaian Youth
09.02.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo sacks MD for Ghana Airports Company Limited
09.02.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia is a friend of the church – Secretary of Christian Council of Ghana
09.02.2022 | Headlines
I’m not focused on how rich I can become; I want to help people, touch lives – McDan
09.02.2022 | Headlines
We’ll deal with proliferation of fake prophets and their false prophecies – GPCC
09.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line