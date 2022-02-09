NPP lawyers concocting facts to justify criminal charges against Assin North MP in criminality – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of using its lawyers to concoct facts to implicate Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. James Gyakye Quayson in criminality as part of a grand plan to have him removed.

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, it emerged that a bailiff from the Registry of the Supreme Court had made an attempt to effect service of a court process on the Hon. James Gyakye Quayson in his office in Parliament while sitting was ongoing.

Subsequently, it was reported that the bailiff was assaulted by the Police escort of the MP and thrown out as well.

With the matter blowing out of proportion, the Minority has issued a statement today, first of all describing the attempt to serve criminal process on the MP as unconstitutional.

According to the Minority, its view is that the NPP government is using foul means to ensure Hon. James Gyakye Quayson is implicated in criminality at all costs.

“It is clear that in their desperate attempt to implicate the Hon. Member in acts of criminality, the NPP lawyers are now seeking to concoct facts to justify criminal charges against the Hon. Member,” a statement from the Minority signed by its leader Haruna Iddrisu has said.

It stresses that “This is a sad development for our democracy and we wish to condemn it in no uncertain terms.”

Read the full release from the Minority below:

MINORITY GROUP IN PARLIAMENT RESPONDS TO THE UNCONSTITUTIONAL ATTEMPT TO SERVE CRIMINAL PROCESS ON THE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR ASSIN NORTH, HON. JAMES GYAKYE QUAYSON

The Minority Group in Parliament wishes to draw your attention to the bizarre and worrying development orchestrated by the desperate NPP Government to unseat the duly elected Member of Parliament for Assin North, the Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.

It must be noted that during the sitting of the House yesterday, Tuesday, 8th February, 2022, it emerged that a bailiff from the Registry of the Supreme Court had made an attempt to effect service of a court process on the Hon. James Gyakye Quayson in his office in Parliament. This is the first time in the history of Ghana that such a flagrant disregard of the privileges of Parliament and breach of the Constitution has taken place.

We in the Minority are deeply concerned by that blatantly unconstitutional act which was recognized by the Supreme Court for what it is- a brazen violation of the Constitution. We applaud the justices of the Supreme Court for upholding the fidelity of the law by pointing out to the desperate lawyers of the NPP the brazenly unconstitutional nature of the attempt to serve a sitting MP on the precincts of Parliament. We urge the Court to continue to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution.

We are also aware that the said bailiff of the Supreme Court Registry is alleged to have informed the Court that he was assaulted by the police escort of the Hon. Member for Assin North. We wish to emphasize that the Honorable Member for Assin North, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, does not have a police guard let alone a police escort to prevent service. This fact can be cross checked from the Ghana Police Service.

It is clear that in their desperate attempt to implicate the Hon. Member in acts of criminality, the NPP lawyers are now seeking to concoct facts to justify criminal charges against the Hon. Member. This is a sad development for our democracy and we wish to condemn it in no uncertain terms.

We thank you for your attention.

SIGNED:

MINORITY LEADER