Asamoah Gyan to launch book April 30

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he will be launching his autobiography on April 30.

The all-time leading top scorer for the Black Stars opened up on plans for his new project when wrapping up on his special duties as a pundit on SuperSport.

The former Sunderland striker had already announced plans for the book launch in an earlier post after meeting President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“On Thursday, My Team and I, together with Mr. Anthony Baffoe and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, visited the president at the Jubileee House to have further discussion on my Book launch. Thank H. E President Nana Akufo-Addo,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to Gyan, the book will inform readers about how he dealt with the pressure of playing at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament for Ghana.

He gave a hint about the book when describing Sadio Mane’s earlier missed penalty kick and the late penalty which won the title for Senegal.

The Liverpool forward had already missed a penalty in the opening minutes of the game but was able to redeem himself with the decisive kick that made them champions of the game.

Gyan was also in that similar situation in the 2010 FIFA World Cup when he missed a crucial penalty against Uruguay which could have taken the Black Stars to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

The former Al Ain striker also thanked his fans for the feedback he received from working on TV as a pundit for the South African company.

“It’s the morning after yesterday’s historic win by Senegal and I want to thank you all for coming along my AFCON 2021 punditry journey on Super Sports TV. It was an experience worth all the work that went into it. I am glad you enjoyed my time on the various matches,” he wrote.