ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asamoah Gyan to launch book April 30

By Mustapha Attractive
Social News Asamoah Gyan to launch book April 30
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he will be launching his autobiography on April 30.

The all-time leading top scorer for the Black Stars opened up on plans for his new project when wrapping up on his special duties as a pundit on SuperSport.

The former Sunderland striker had already announced plans for the book launch in an earlier post after meeting President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“On Thursday, My Team and I, together with Mr. Anthony Baffoe and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, visited the president at the Jubileee House to have further discussion on my Book launch. Thank H. E President Nana Akufo-Addo,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to Gyan, the book will inform readers about how he dealt with the pressure of playing at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament for Ghana.

He gave a hint about the book when describing Sadio Mane’s earlier missed penalty kick and the late penalty which won the title for Senegal.

The Liverpool forward had already missed a penalty in the opening minutes of the game but was able to redeem himself with the decisive kick that made them champions of the game.

Gyan was also in that similar situation in the 2010 FIFA World Cup when he missed a crucial penalty against Uruguay which could have taken the Black Stars to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

The former Al Ain striker also thanked his fans for the feedback he received from working on TV as a pundit for the South African company.

“It’s the morning after yesterday’s historic win by Senegal and I want to thank you all for coming along my AFCON 2021 punditry journey on Super Sports TV. It was an experience worth all the work that went into it. I am glad you enjoyed my time on the various matches,” he wrote.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Kasoa Police grab notorious rent fraudster
09.02.2022 | Social News
Water crisis in Sekondi-Takoradi soars
09.02.2022 | Social News
E-levy: Kumasi residents share varied opinions
09.02.2022 | Social News
GNFS unhappy over obstruction during emergencies
09.02.2022 | Social News
Ghana Water rations water in parts of Ghana over erratic supply of raw water
09.02.2022 | Social News
Damongo: Spiritualist and husband arrested, to face court over beating of 55-year-old man accused of witchcraft
09.02.2022 | Social News
Maxam fine: what's the basis of administrative fine? — Mining Engineer quizzes Lands Minister
09.02.2022 | Social News
UTAG strike: Don't be reactionary in resolving labour disputes – GPCC to NLC
09.02.2022 | Social News
Driver’s mate dies in accident at Fumesua on Accra-Kumasi highway
09.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line