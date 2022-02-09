James Gyakye Quayson has no bodyguard, serving him in Parliament is unconstitutional — Minority backs Assin North MP

09.02.2022 LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has reaffirmed its support for embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

This follow reports that the bodyguards of the MP allegedly throw out a court Bailiff Joshua S. Banning from serving James Gyakye Quayson with court processes filed by Michael Ankomah Nimfah, of the New Patriotic Party to injunct him from performing his parliamentary duties.

In a letter signed by the minority leader Haruna Iddrisu, it noted that a bailiff from the Registry of the Supreme Court on Tuesday February 8, 2022 made an attempt to effect service of a court process on the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson in his office in parliament.

According to the Minority Leader, the act was blatantly unconstitutional and as such by the Supreme Court.

The minority applauded the Supreme Court for pointing out the unconstitutional nature of the attempt to serve a sitting MP in the precincts of Parliament to the NPP lawyers.

“We in the Minority are deeply concerned by that blatantly unconstitutional act which was recognized by the Supreme Court for what it is- a brazen violation of the Constitution. We applaud the justices of the Supreme Court for upholding the fidelity of the law by pointing out to the desperate lawyers of the NPP the brazenly unconstitutional nature of the attempt to serve a sitting MP on the precincts of Parliament. We urge the Court to continue to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution.”

The Minority Leader stated that despite the alleged complaint of the said bailiff that he was assaulted by the Assin North MPs bodyguard, it should be noted that the said MP has no bodyguard or police escort.

“We are also aware that the said bailiff of the Supreme Court Registry is alleged to have informed the Court that he was assaulted by the police escort of the Hon. Member for Assin North. We wish to emphasize that the Honorable Member for Assin North, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, does not have a police guard let alone a police escort to prevent service. This fact can be cross checked from the Ghana Police Service.”

An Accra High Court has issued a criminal summon against the embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North his refusal to appear before the court to face criminal charges levelled against him by the Attorney General.

The embattled MP has been charged with the offences of perjury, deceit of a public officer, misleading a public officer, among other charges.

The court on February 3 made an order for the charge sheet to be served on the accused person for him to appear for the trial.

But the Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa told the court that all efforts to serve the MP proved futile.