UTAG Strike: Africa Education Watch urges Vice Chancellors to shutdown schools

Africa Education Watch, an education think tank has implored the Vice Chancellors of the various public universities to close their schools.

In a press statement released on February 9, 2022, it stated that it had been 22 working days since the UTAG strike.

It noted that the issue has still not been resolved hence the need to close down the schools.

The statement added that, freshmen have no academic direction since the entry into the tertiary level was met with the strike which left them with no academic activity or supervision.

It added that the continuous stay on campus by students has dire social and economic consequences both on students and their parents.

The statement noted that, students were incurring cost that would not have been incurred had they been at home.

“In view of the increasing social and economic cost of staying on campus with no academic activity, the absence of academic direction for freshmen on campus, and the apparent lack of imminent negotiated settlement of the impasse, it will be in the best interest of Students; freshmen especially, and their families for the schools to be closed down.”

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has been embarking on an industrial strike since January 10, 2022.

Students have been in their various campuses since reopening date, hoping for the strike to come to an end however, all UTAG meetings with stakeholders have been inconclusive.

The latest being the meeting with the Minster of Education on February 8, 2022 also ended in a stalemate.

UTAG is expected to meet with the minister again on Thursday February 10, 2022.