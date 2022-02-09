Damongo: Spiritualist and husband arrested, to face court over beating of 55-year-old man accused of witchcraft

09.02.2022 LISTEN

Zeena, a self-acclaimed spiritualist in Damongo has been arrested by the Police for her involvement in the beaten to pulp one Issahaku Mahamadu over allegations of witchcraft.

The spiritualist and her husband, Yussif ordered the beatings of the 55-year-old man after he refused to confess to witchcraft accusations.

He has been accused of using witchcraft to kill people.

The incident happened when a 10-year-old girl allegedly told residents that she and the man usually slaughter people spiritually in the area.

Issahaku Mahamadu was later grabbed by residents and dragged to the spiritualist to ascertain whether indeed he has witchcraft.

Working together with her husband, the spiritualist Zeena insisted that the accused be beaten until he confesses.

After suffering beatings from the residents, the helpless Issahaku Mahamadu agreed that he was a wizard before he was let go.

With a report made to the Police, Zeena and her husband Yussif have been arrested over the role they played in the lynching of the 55-year-old man.

The two who are now in Police custody will be arraigned before the Bole Magistrate Court on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.