TUTAG solidarises with striking UTAG

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has called on government to listen to the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) in order to find a speedy resolution to the ongoing strike.

This was contained in a solidarity message TUTAG sent to UTAG signed by its National President Dr Michael A. Brigandi.

According to TUTAG, “the demand made by UTAG very much reflects the arduous nature of the work of a university lecturer.”

TUTAG expressed its “solidarity with UTAG whilst urging government to open up to UTAG in the course of finding a speedy resolution to the impasse.”

UTAG has consistently raised concerns about the government’s lack of commitment to meeting its needs.

UTAG has been on strike since January 10 to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

