We’ll deal with proliferation of fake prophets and their false prophecies – GPCC

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to work together with other Church Councils to deal with the proliferation of fake prophets and their false and alarming prophecies, which according to the Council have in recent times become a source of concern not only to Ghanaians, but to them as well.

The GPCC noted in a communique after deliberations at its 2022 Conference of Heads of Churches and Organisations held at the Pentecost Convention Center, Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, from 1-4 February noted that “inasmuch as the council believes strongly in the biblical doctrines of prophecies and miracles as signs of the workings of the Holy Spirit in our lives as Christians and the church, the wanton abuse and manipulation of the sound doctrines of the Church of Jesus Christ by these charlatans for their egocentric interests ought to be exposed and condemned by the majority of genuine Christians.”

“As already forewarned by our Lord Jesus Christ that in the last days many false prophets shall arise, it has become our responsibility once again to warn all Ghanaians and particularly the church of the activities of these charlatans,” the communique said.

The GPCC advised Ghanaians to return to the study of the unadulterated word of God as the surest way of countering these fake prophets.

It is recalled that in December 2021, the Inspector General of Police warned self-styled prophets against prophecies that could cause panic and fear.

He cautioned that prophets with those utterances would be prosecuted.

The IGP in January this year further cautioned that the law on the of publication of false information, including prophecies that have the tendency to cause fear and panic or put people’s lives in danger, was not limited to 31st December only but should be adhered to on a daily basis.

Some pastors known for their 31st-night doomsday predictions like Rev Owusu Bempah, Nigel Gaisie, Badu Kobi, Elisha Salifu Amoako among others, however, described the IGP’s caution as an attack on the church.

They said the IGP needed to be educated on the work of prophets.

