Asphaltic overlay begins in Osu

Headlines Hon.Nii Adjei Tawiah( left) been briefed by an official Messrs Queiroz Galvao Construcao
Ministry of Roads and Highways and Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has commenced an asphaltic overlay in Osu in order to improve the quality of access roads in the area.

The project which is being implemented by the Urban Roads Department was in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo's declaration of 2022 as the year of roads.

The total length of roads is 5.00 km and Messrs Queiroz Galvao Construcao of Brazil is the contractor.

The KoKMA Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) assured residents that the project when completed would not only facilitate easy movements of goods and services but will also bring development to the people.

"It will also help in enabling high accessibility and to connect to collector and arterial roads especially within the Osu Kinka electoral area during peak hours of traffic,’’ said Nii Adjei Tawiah

The MCE Hon. Nii Adjei Tawiah who went round together with his team and officials from the Department of Urban Roads to handover the sites to the contractor indicated that he would always be on the site to ensure that the right things are done in line with the scope and specifications of the contract.

The roads to be undertaken are the Nii Kinka Dowuona street-260m, Kings street-120m, Rev. Retcher Hesses street-200m, Awusai Atso street-700m, Ajumako street-650m, Amantra street -500m, Osu Asante blohum street-280m.

The rest are the Salem link-160m, Tsunmai street -220m, Nuumo Agbeti street-170m, Awula kpakpa street-300m, Abebrese street-950m, Wentum street-300m, Joel sonne-300m

Mohammed Saani Ibrahim
Journalist/reporter at The Accra TimesPage: MohammedSaaniIbrahim

