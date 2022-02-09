Maxam fine: what's the basis of administrative fine? — Mining Engineer quizzes Lands Minister

09.02.2022 LISTEN

A mining engineer and lawyer, Theophilus Dzimega has expressed concerns over the basis of the US$1million administrative fine government imposed on mining company, Maxam.

Speaking on Accra based Joy FM, he stated that, the administrative fine imposed on Maxam does not exempt the company from civil suit.

According to him, per what he has read, the money is meant for the reconstruction of the community which he believes isn’t fair.

His reasons is that residents of Appiatse can further seek redress in court.

“What is the basis, that’s what I’m asking why it was not $200,000.00? Why was it not $10,000,000.00? What is the basis? This morning I read somewhere that the money was supposed to be used as part of the construction of the community.

"There are avenues for members of the community who have lost lives and properties to seek redress, they should go to court and a statement from the minister also says that this is without prejudice to any civil action Maxam will be subjected to,” he stated.

He added that, there was no fairness as the mining company can still be sued irrespective of the one million dollars administrative fine.

He also questioned the purpose of the five million dollars Maxam has been tasked to pay within 18months asking if it was for government or the people of Appiatse.

According to him, if it was for the people then there was no need for a payment plan as it could have been a cash donation to members of the community.

“Underneath all this, what is the basis for this? The 5 million if you have ever worked in the mining industry before or you pay attention to it, 5 million dollars is just a slap on the wrist they could turn around tomorrow and get it so that is not the issue. If it is about the roads that were destroyed are they going help reconstruct it?” he emphasised.

He added that Maxam seemed to be taking all the blame and absolving the two other sub-contractors, Athaans and Jocyderk.

The lawyer and mining engineer believed that, the company and any other party involved should be made to suffer for their actions instead of being made to pay a wholesome amount.

Maxam Company Limited on January 20, 2022 had its truck carrying explosives crashed with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion at Appiatse leading to the destruction of properties, loss of 13 lives and hundreds of people sustaining injuries.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has on Monday February 7, 2022 instituted fines and conditions to which Maxam can operate again.

The fines include an administrative fine of one million dollars and an amount of five million dollars to be paid in 18months starting March 1, 2022.